Smooth operations in Rohtak

Rohtak, April 18

The procurement of wheat is going on smoothly at the grain markets in Rohtak district so far. The arrival of wheat produce began only a few days ago and is expected to pick up in the coming days.

The farmers and arhtiyas said the procurement was smooth, though the lifting and loading was slow due to shortage of labourers.

“Wheat produce has started arriving and is being purchased in a smooth manner. The lifting of the purchased produce is somewhat slow due to the shortage of labourers,” said Satyawan, an arhtiya at the local grain market.

Farmers who have come to sell their produce maintained they did not have to face any major problem at the grain market so far.

