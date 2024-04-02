Sniffer dogs give teeth to state NCB drive against drugs

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 1

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) recently roped in sniffer dogs to help different teams trace drugs and bust smuggling networks. These dogs have given teeth to the HSNCB’s drive against drug menace.

'Bolt': Sirsa unit's canine hero

The HSNCB has five dogs, each playing a crucial role in these efforts. The dogs, named Bolt, Michael, Charlie, Simba and Marshal, have been deployed at the HSNCB units in Sirsa, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani and HSNCB headquarters, respectively. These dogs have been well-trained to detect narcotics and are supervised by handlers of different units.

According to a report, Bolt from the Sirsa unit secured the top position in attacks on drug traffickers. Between October 2023 and March 2024, the dog helped the Sirsa unit seize over 1,000-gm cannabis leaves, over 21-gm heroin, over 3-kg opium, and 25-kg poppy husk.

Sirsa HSNCB unit in-charge Inspector Rakesh Kumar said from October 2023 to March 2024, Bolt sniffer dog helped the unit apprehend drug traffickers, including those involved in the smuggling of cannabis, heroin, opium, and poppy husk and eight cases were registered in this regard.

Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) OP Singh saluted Bolt, who in return saluted back, as mentioned in their exchange. Furthermore, the ADGP felicitated the dog and its handler Inderjit with commendation letters.

