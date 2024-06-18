Soaring vegetable, fruit prices add to common man’s woes

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 17

The scorching heat is driving up the prices of vegetables and fruits, adding to the woes of the common man. Prices of onions, along with potatoes, tomatoes, lemons, and bottle gourd, have skyrocketed. The rising costs of other vegetables are also affecting household budgets. An increase of Rs 10 to 40 in vegetable prices has been recorded. Meanwhile, the prices of seasonal fruits have not decreased either.

The reason for this is believed to be the reduced supply of vegetables and fruits. Homemakers say the high prices of food items have already been troubling them, and now the increasing prices of vegetables are further straining their kitchen budgets. If the increase in prices continues, vegetables may become scarce in the common man’s kitchen soon.

People are increasingly worried about the constant rise in vegetable prices. They say that with the increased prices of onions, potatoes, tomatoes, peas, and other vegetables, cooking at home has become difficult. Vegetables are being sold at exorbitant prices in markets and shops.

Mohan Lal, a vegetable vendor under the railway bridge, said that production of vegetables has decreased in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan this year. Heavy rains in Nashik, Maharashtra, have damaged onions, leading to a reduced supply and consequently increasing prices daily.

Due to the heat, the supply of vegetables and fruits in the market is low. Vegetable and fruit vendors are receiving less stock than demanded, while the demand is high. This is causing prices in the market to rise. Homemaker Karishma Mehta said onions, which used to cost Rs 20 per kg in the vegetable market, are now priced at Rs 40 per kg. The doubled price has made it difficult for people to afford onions. Bottle gourd, which used to cost Rs 30 rupees per kg, now costs Rs 80 per kg. The skyrocketing prices of vegetables are causing significant distress to the common man. Due to the sudden spike in prices, people are forced to buy vegetables in smaller quantities. The government needs to consider the plight of the common man. It is worth noting that the intense heat is affecting daily life throughout the district.

Amidst the scorching sun and heatwave, meteorologists predict that temperatures will rise further in coming days. Today, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4°C.

