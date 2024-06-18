 Soaring vegetable, fruit prices add to common man’s woes : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Soaring vegetable, fruit prices add to common man’s woes

Soaring vegetable, fruit prices add to common man’s woes

Soaring vegetable, fruit prices add to common man’s woes

Vegetable vendors wait for customers amid rising prices and scorching heat in Sirsa. Tribune photo



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 17

The scorching heat is driving up the prices of vegetables and fruits, adding to the woes of the common man. Prices of onions, along with potatoes, tomatoes, lemons, and bottle gourd, have skyrocketed. The rising costs of other vegetables are also affecting household budgets. An increase of Rs 10 to 40 in vegetable prices has been recorded. Meanwhile, the prices of seasonal fruits have not decreased either.

The reason for this is believed to be the reduced supply of vegetables and fruits. Homemakers say the high prices of food items have already been troubling them, and now the increasing prices of vegetables are further straining their kitchen budgets. If the increase in prices continues, vegetables may become scarce in the common man’s kitchen soon.

People are increasingly worried about the constant rise in vegetable prices. They say that with the increased prices of onions, potatoes, tomatoes, peas, and other vegetables, cooking at home has become difficult. Vegetables are being sold at exorbitant prices in markets and shops.

Mohan Lal, a vegetable vendor under the railway bridge, said that production of vegetables has decreased in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan this year. Heavy rains in Nashik, Maharashtra, have damaged onions, leading to a reduced supply and consequently increasing prices daily.

Due to the heat, the supply of vegetables and fruits in the market is low. Vegetable and fruit vendors are receiving less stock than demanded, while the demand is high. This is causing prices in the market to rise. Homemaker Karishma Mehta said onions, which used to cost Rs 20 per kg in the vegetable market, are now priced at Rs 40 per kg. The doubled price has made it difficult for people to afford onions. Bottle gourd, which used to cost Rs 30 rupees per kg, now costs Rs 80 per kg. The skyrocketing prices of vegetables are causing significant distress to the common man. Due to the sudden spike in prices, people are forced to buy vegetables in smaller quantities. The government needs to consider the plight of the common man. It is worth noting that the intense heat is affecting daily life throughout the district.

Amidst the scorching sun and heatwave, meteorologists predict that temperatures will rise further in coming days. Today, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4°C.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Diaspora

Nikhil Gupta, accused of murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist, pleads not guilty in US court

4
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

5
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

7
India

9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

8
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

9
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

10
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

9 die, 41 hurt in WB train collision

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

NSA Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

Priyanka settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Rahul not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Decision on post in few days: Sources


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Farmers offer ‘desi daru’, food, fodder for cattle to labourers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 UT heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

On Father’s Day, man kills daughter for honour

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Crorepati candidate & betrayal, Angural, Bhagat trade charges

Kaypee rules out rejoining Congress

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp