Social activist, aides resent garbage spills across Panipat

Panipat, December 15

A social activist along with his associates took breakfast near a pile of garbage in Sector 25 dumping yard near the Gymkhana Club here, as a mark of protest on Thursday.

Social activist Himanshu Sharma, an associate of former Mayor Bhupender Singh, said residents should now get used to this filth as the JBM company had filled the entire city with garbage.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has been spending crores of rupees on the cleanliness of the city and garbage lifting, he said. The JBM had failed to lift the garbage. Heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere in the city, he said.

He alleged that the dumping yard was covered within the boundary walls but due to non-lifting of the garbage, the waste in the dumping yard had spilled over to the Gymkhana Club.

Irked with the lethargic attitude of the MC authorities, the protestors warned that if the site was not cleaned, a public movement would be started from here.

