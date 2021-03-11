Social activist invited to Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, dons fume

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 27

Inviting a social activist to a workshop on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak has sparked a controversy, with the university teachers’ association opposing the move and urging the Vice-Chancellor (VC) to defer the event.

Eyebrows are being raised over the stance adopted by the MDU Teachers Association, which has even sought strong disciplinary action against those who have invited the activist.

The Department of Economics at the MDU plans to organise an interactive workshop session on “How to study and live life” on May 29, for which Hisar-based consultant psychologist and noted RTI-cum-social activist Dr Anil Pannikker has been invited as a resource-person.

In a letter to the MDU vice-chancellor, MDUTA president Vikas Siwach has maintained that Dr Pannikker had lodged several false and fabricated complaints against a former vice-chancellor and other functionaries of the university, which had maligned the MDU’s reputation.

Meanwhile, Dr Pannikker has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, alleging that Siwach had publicly threatened that he would not be allowed to enter the MDU campus.

“I had lodged a complaint with the Haryana Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary on July 21, 2018, requesting the institution of an enquiry into the violation of provisions of the MDU Act, statutes, ordinances as well as other acts of omission and commission committed by Prof B.K.Punia, the then vice-chancellor of MDU. Acting on the said complaint, the Chief Minister ordered a vigilance inquiry, which is still under way,” states the complainant.

Dr Pannikker has sought police security for himself during his visit to the MDU campus and registration of FIR and appropriate legal action against Siwach.

“I have not got any directions from the university authorities to cancel or defer the workshop. Hence, it will be organised as per the schedule and Dr Pannikker is slated to attend it,” asserted Dr Himmat Singh Ratnoo, head, department of economics, MDU.