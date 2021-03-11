Social body organises workshop deferred by MDU authorities

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 29

In an interesting turn of events, the interactive workshop session on ‘How to study and live life’, which had been postponed by the authorities of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, was organised by a social organisation today.

Socially Active People’s Theatre Art and Cultural Group (Saptrang) organised the interactive workshop session at the scheduled time and date, though the venue was shifted from MDU campus to Jat Bhawan. Answering the questions raised by university and college students, Dr Anil Pannikker, a consultant psychologist advised them to focus their efforts on becoming a better version of themselves instead of comparing them and competing with others. “We should understand that there is no need to prove ourselves before others. We should just be honest with ourselves and keep on exploring the options before us to move on and excel in life,” he observed. An interactive session with the parents and teachers of students as well as the other participants was also conducted. University and college teachers, students, parents, writers, artistes, intellectuals, social activists and political leaders participated in the workshop. Originally, the Department of Economics at MDU had planned to organise the said workshop on the university campus at 4.30 pm on May 29. Dr Anil Pannikker had been invited as the resource-person.

However, the event was deferred by the MDU administration after the university teachers’ association opposed the event, stating that Dr Pannikker had maligned MDU’s reputation by lodging complaints against a former Vice-Chancellor and other functionaries of the university.

The association’s move to oppose the workshop was decried by the academic fraternity as well as civil society members. The Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti convened an urgent meeting today, at which the stance of the teachers’ association as well as the MDU administration was condemned.