Social boycott helped tackle cattle smuggling in Nuh, police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 23

Social boycott of persons accused of cattle smuggling has proved to be pivotal in dealing with the menace in around 90 villages of Nuh district, the Nuh police said in an affidavit submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court during the hearing of a bail petition of a smuggler wanted in 38 cases.

Taking note of the rampant cattle smuggling and slaughtering in district and high acquittal rate, the High Court had sought an action-taken report from the police.

In the affidavit submitted last week, Nuh SP Varun Singla cited community support against the menace as the biggest deterrent. According to the affidavit, the analysis of 1,627 cases registered under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, in the past five years revealed that the 90 Nuh villages were the hub of cattle smuggling.

“The 90 villages passed resolutions against cow slaughtering and decided to impose social boycott on suspects involved in cow slaughtering and smuggling. This considerably helped tackle the menace,” said Singla.

The SP further said the police had directed the Ferozepur Jhirka DSP to examine the reasons for large-scale acquittal, analyse 146 cases of acquittal and submit a report.

The report highlighted that the primary reason for acquittals was the absence of independent witnesses, who had joined investigation during arrest or seizure.

The court has lauded the Nuh police for a multi-pronged approach to deal with the menace and ordered it to review permissions granted to all six slaughterhouses in Nuh.