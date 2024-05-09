Social media abuzz with election news, campaign din

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, May 8
Leaders and Lok Sabha candidates of different political parties are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to electors physically and digitally. While rallies and election campaigns are being held across all constituencies, digital drives and social media campaigns are also being run by different parties and their candidates.
Though most of the political leaders believe in having personal contact with their electors, some of them are quite active on social media as well.
All social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, are brimming with political news, poll campaigns of popular leaders, the latest trends and experts’ comments and analysis.
Congress candidate from Rohtak Deepender Hooda posts pictures and highlights of his campaign on social media, while Congress nominee from Gurugram Raj Babbar has shared a mobile number on which a missed call can be given to join his campaign.
BJP candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh also posts political activities related to his campaign. However, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken the lead in the X factor over young leaders and celebrities.
Khattar has more than 2.3 million followers on X while Raj Babbar has 7.84 lakh, Deepender Hooda 5.76 lakh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda 3.85 lakh, Naveen Jindal 3.21 lakh and Selja Kumari 2.01 lakh.
On the other hand, Raj Babbar leads on Facebook with 13.86 lakh followers while Krishan Pal Gurjar has 13.48 lakh, Deepender 10.64 lakh and Selja Kumari 10.12 lakh. Many leaders are not active on social media platforms and have not posted anything for a long time.
“The social media accounts of prominent leaders are mostly managed by young professionals and guided by their respective parties,” says a political analyst.
Analysts point out that the real enthusiasm of the residents, especially supporters, can be gauged with more certainty at political rallies and public meetings as compared to social media platforms.
Nonetheless, the residents who prefer to stay indoors owing to the sweltering weather not only keep track of the political developments on social media, but also support the leaders or candidates of their choice on these digital platforms.
