Socio-religious organisations to adopt Saraswati

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 15

The Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board has called upon various social and religious organisations to come forward and adopt the Saraswati river and its ghats to maintain cleanliness in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.

Dhuman Singh, vice-chairman of the board, said, “Keeping the river clean is very important and it is not possible without public participation. We have called upon the organisations to come forward and adopt the river in three districts — Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal. The organisations will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of 100-ft stretch of the river each. They can also carry out plantation drives along the river.” “So far, about 22 organisations have come forward in Pehowa to adopt the river and its ghats at Saraswati Tirtha,” he said.