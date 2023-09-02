Sodium light hanging on simple wire dangerous

The enclosed photo (left) from the main market in Sector 9 shows the sodium light lamp detached from the pole and precariously hanging by a wire, which can snap and cause serious mishap. The Municipal Corporation is losing the confidence of the people because of its lethargic attitude. During the recent rains, the corporation failed to drain out stormwater, causing losses to Sector 9 residents. The level of cleanliness and maintenance of roads is also far from satisfactory. Hopefully, the District Magistrate would take notice of the issue and set things right.

Gian P Kansal, ambala city

Hisar roads in poor condition

The roads are in bad condition in many posh localities of Hisar town. There is a big pothole in the middle of the road in Sector 15, just a few metres away from the residence of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi is the Adampur MLA. A stream of political personalities visit his residence frequently. This pothole poses problem for commuters, as it is located right in front of the Mini-Secretariat. I hope the local authorities will take cognisance of the problem.

Ashok Kumar, hisar

Wrong side driving causes traffic jams

The movement of vehicles on the wrong side of the road has become a common sight here, posing a threat to commuters in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. This violation of traffic rules causes traffic jams at several places. The traffic police should pay attention to the problem and take action against the violators.

Jarnail Singh, jagadhri

