Software developer ends life by suicide

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 1

A software developer working in an American company allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his house on Sunday night. The deceased (32) was suffering from skin allergy for a long time. The body was handed over to family after the postmortem on Monday. The deceased identified as Aman Puri lived with his family in the Sushant Lok-1 area house.

The police said Aman's parents had gone to Pune three days. On Sunday evening around 5.30 pm, Aman returned home and went to his room on the first floor. At night, the cook came to the house and called on Aman’s mobile but he did not answer calls. After this the cook went to the first floor found Aman hanging from a fan in his room.