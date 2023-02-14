Sohna-Dausa stretch to be gamechanger, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 13

The 160-km Sohna-Dausa stretch, part of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, will be operational from February 15.

The stretch, which is part of the 246-km Delhi-Dausa stretch and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being predicted as a gamechanger for Haryana.

From boosting mobility to employment generation in the district like Nuh, the stretch is expected to benefit the state in numerous ways.

It will pass through the districts of Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh, totalling 160 km in Haryana. The stretch is expected to be most beneficial to Nuh, as while districts of Gurugram and Palwal would each have 11 villages included, the Nuh region will include 47 villages.

“Nuh is an aspirational district of the state and with a majority of this stretch passing through it, it will have better development opportunities. Industries will now look forward to establish their base in Nuh due to the construction of this expressway. This will lead to employment generation and change the fate of the district,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The expressway is expected to pump up the warehouse ecosystem in the state and make Nuh available for the same. One of the biggest boosts is expected for garment export hubs and auto industry in Gurugram. The expressway shall connect the millennium city to port cities, aiding in a more affordable freight transport.

“The expressway will give a major boost to export business of hubs like Gurugram. It will revolutionise freight mobility and direct link to ports will help us scale new heights in exports,” added Khattar.

“It will give a major boost to the industry, especially the garment sector in Udyog Vihar and auto industry in Manesar. It will provide a run-through connect to important business centres of country,” said JN Mangla of the Gurugram Industrial Association.

The stretch is also set to give a major boost to the realty market of Gurugram and Faridabad. Not just commercial spaces or lands, even residential units are expected to look upwards.

Meanwhile, according to the NHAI, drivers will have to pay 35 paise each kilometre, or around Rs 85 for the whole 246-kilometre route, said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It will be a run-through experience, as once cars join the expressway, they won’t have to stop to pay the toll because of the automatic toll collecting gates at the entrances and exits. This section of the highway will link Delhi and Gurugram through the Delhi-Gurgugram motorway and would go from Sohna to Rajasthan’s Dausa-Lalsot section.