Sohna man jumps to death to avoid arrest

Gurugram, May 19

A man died on Sunday after he jumped from the second floor of his house in Sohna while trying to evade arrest.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Nazar, who was residing in Javed Colony.

A Nuh court had issued orders for his arrest and a police team led by head constables Narbir and Rakesh Rozkameo reached his house around 6 pm.

When police personnel tried to enter the house, Nazar allegedly went to the second floor and jumped from it.

In an attempt to flee, Nazar was badly injured. He was taken to Medanta Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Nazar, according to the police, was a proclaimed offender and cases were registered against him in Rajasthan, Nuh and Sohna.

