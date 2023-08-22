Soldiers killed in Leh accident cremated at their native villages

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 21

The districts of Nuh, Palwal and Rohtak plunged into gloom as they bid final adieu to their brave sons who died on duty after their vehicle skidded into a gorge in Leh on Saturday night. The soldiers were cremated with full military honours in their native villages. Mortal remains of Gunner Ankit (24) were consigned to flames at his native Gaddi Kheri village here today amid the slogans “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Ankit tera naam rahega!” and “Ankit amar rahe!”.

Ankit’s younger brother Deepak lit the pyre, while a contingent of the Army reversed arms and fired a volley of shots in the air while bidding farewell to the departed personnel.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Hathin town in Palwal and Ujina village in Nuh.

It was the year-old son of Manmohan Singh who lit his father’s pyre while 6-year-old son of Tejpal Singh in Nuh who did the same for his father. The district administration officials were present at the cremation ceremonies and paid homage to the soldiers.

Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday. The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma.

