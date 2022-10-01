Solid waste management rules violated, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC issues challans

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 30

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), started a drive to check waste management at banquet halls, hotels and other commercial and non-commercial establishments on Thursday.

Two teams of the MCYJ have issued challans to and imposed fine on five banquet hall owners for not processing and disposing solid waste as per the methods approved by the government.

Segregation of waste must As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all bulk waste generators will have to dispose solid waste within their premises. They will also have to segregate dry and wet waste and set up plants to convert wet waste into compost. Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner

A team led by Amit Kamboj, sanitary inspector, conducted checking in several banquet halls situated near Buria road, railway road and Aggarsain Chowk in Jagadhri and found that waste management was not being practised. Besides, they were not even segregating dry and wet waste.

“We have issued challans to three banquet halls in Jagadhri and imposed fine of Rs 15,000 on them,” said Kamboj.

A team led by sanitary inspector Govind Sharma carried out the checking drive on the Workshop road in Yamunangar. The team found two banquet halls violating the norms related to solid waste management.

“We have issued challans to two banquet halls in Yamunanagar and imposed a fine worth Rs 10,000 upon them,” said Sharma.

Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner, said, “As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all bulk waste generators, including hotels, banquet halls and other related establishments will have to dispose solid waste within their premises. They will also have to segregate dry and wet waste and set up plants to convert wet waste into compost.”

