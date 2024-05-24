Some protesting in guise of farmers and Sikhs: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 23

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday claimed that some people were protesting in the guise of farmers and Sikhs.

“Some people are protesting in the guise of farmers and Sikhs. Everyone knows and has seen what they did by infiltrating into Delhi. They insulted the nation by storming the Red Fort, which was like an enemy’s invasion. Just as religious places are sacred, Red Fort and India Gate are sacred for us. It was the Prime Minister’s patience and wisdom that resolved the matter peacefully that day. If any incident had happened, it would have brought bad name to the BJP, just like the Blue Star Operation and the 1984 riots are stains on the Congress,” said Khattar in response to a question as to why farmers were stopped from going to Delhi.

He admitted that there were some isolated instances of farmers opposing BJP candidates in a few villages. “People should express their anger in the right manner. The way some people behave is unacceptable,” he said, while interacting with mediapersons at the party’s district office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana Government extended many facilities to farmers, due to which they are supporting the state government, he said, adding that the routes to Delhi were open, but it was not right to go with weapons attached to tractors. “Mischevous elements will always be stopped,” he added.

On the issue of protests by sarpanches, he said, “We brought transparent policies to end corrupt practices and those representing villages have appreciated our efforts. Those who are protesting do not want a transparent system.”

On Rahul Gandhi’s comment on scrapping the Agniveer scheme, Khattar said that they would be dumped by the public.

He maintained that the people were satisfied with the works of the state government also. “We have abolished ‘parchi and kharchi’ in jobs and recruited people without bribe and recommendation,” Khattar asserted.

He maintained that the state government had eradicated nepotism and claimed that they would win all 10 seats of Lok Sabha and one of Karnal Assembly segment.

He lauded the steps of the Haryana Government pertaining to ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek.”

About the campaign, Khattar said he and CM Nayab Singh Saini had conducted 106 public meetings, including 58 by Saini and 48 by him. He highlighted that apart from this, PM Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath and CMs of neighbouring states campaigned here for party candidates. He maintained that he himself held 16 road shows in Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, covering nearly 300 villages.

Replying to the issue of Delhi government’s allegations that Haryana was not providing water to Delhi, Khattar said they had been providing water as per the Supreme Court directions.

