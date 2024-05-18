Son Dushyant Chautala behind airport project, Naina tells Hisar voters

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 17

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat Naina Chautala on Friday said former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala played an important role in bringing an international airport to Hisar. Naina, who is Dushyant’s mother, said the airport will give an impetus to the growth and progress of the region.

She slammed Opposition leaders for questioning the airport project and said the same people will be seen traveling by air from Hisar to other destinations.

Interacting with villagers in the Uklana Assembly segment, she urged them to vote for her in the Lok Sabha elections. She also interacted with residents in several villages, including Siwani Bolan, Pabra, Khairi, Shankarpura, Mughalpura, Madanpura and Uklana Mandi. She said people should only trust the JJP for the growth of the Hisar Lok Sabha segment.

The JJP candidate said, “An airstrip of international standards has been built in Hisar. Besides, big warehouses are also being constructed and arrangements for hangars are being made. The day is not far when the efforts made by Dushyant will bear fruit and the people of Hisar will get the air travel facility.”

“Dushyant had focused a lot on the aviation sector in four and a half years. Due to his efforts, youth is getting pilot training at the airport. The former Deputy Chief Minister had also taken initiatives to make Haryana the first state in the country to build a civil aviation college, which has been announced near Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport in the last government budget,” she said.

