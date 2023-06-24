Sonali case: Accused gets bail in Goa

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 23

After nearly 10 months, BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case-accused Sudhir Sangwan got bail from the trial court in Goa today.

Sangwan’s lawyer Amit Juglan while confirming getting bail from the court said the court had given conditional bail that Sangwan would not leave the state of Goa without the orders of the court. He would have to mark weekly attendance in the police station concerned.

The court has granted bail on a bond of about one lakh. Sangwan was arrested by the Goa Police on 25 August, 2022. Another accused in the murder case, Sukhwinder, too got bail on May 3. Phogat died on August 22, last year in Goa.