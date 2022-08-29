 Sonali Phogat case: Goa govt to submit action taken report to Haryana CM; police probe brings out startling revelations : The Tribune India

Sudhir Sangwan told police that they had snorted MDMA drug in hotel room

Sonali Phogat case: Goa govt to submit action taken report to Haryana CM; police probe brings out startling revelations

BJP leader Sonali Phogat. File Photo

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, August 29

After Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote to his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant to get the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat investigated by the CBI, the Goa CM stated that they will submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) in the case to the Haryana government.

The Goa Chief Minister’s press liaison officer Vijesh Dargunkar said if necessary, the Goa government will hand over the Phogat death probe to the CBI after completing all required formalities.

The Goa CM stated that Goa police have so far done a good investigation in the case.

Sonali Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

Meanwhile, investigations by Goa police have revealed that Sonali along with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder had snorted methamphetamine (MDMA) drug in their hotel room in Grand Leoney Resort on August 22 night.

Accused Sudhir told the police during investigation that he and Sukhwinder paid Rs 5000 and Rs 7000, respectively, to procure MDMA through a room boy of the hotel from a drug peddler. The police probe revealed that all three had snorted the MDMA in their hotel room and Sudhir took the remaining substance in a water bottle to the Curlies Club. Sudhir revealed to the police that they had drunk the same substance while dancing on the dance floor. The CCTV video also showed Sudhir administering the substance to Sonali.

Police sources said the accused revealed to Goa police that Sonali started feeling uneasy at about 2.30 am and informed Sudhir about her condition, who took her to the ladies toilet of the club. Sonali started vomiting there and Sudhir realised at that moment that she was suffering from drug overdose.

Sudhir again took her to the dance floor but at 4.30 am her condition deteriorated again and she asked him to take her to the toilet. She told him that she was not able to walk and wanted to sleep. Later, Sudhir and Sukhwinder took Sonali to her room at about 6 am. When her condition deteriorated, they took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

 

 

