Sonali Phogat death case: Three accused remanded in 7-day judicial custody

PTI

Panaji, September 2

Three persons arrested in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat were on Friday remanded in judicial custody for seven days by a court in Goa.

Phogat, whose death is being treated as a case of murder, had died some hours after her arrival in the coastal state in late August.

A probe into her death had led to the arrest of her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restaurateur Edwin Nunes, alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar.

Nunes, who owns Curlies restaurant, Gaonkar and Mandrekar were remanded in judicial custody for seven days by a court in Panaji, a police official said.

Their five-day police remand ended on Friday, after which they were produced in the court, the police official added.

Phogat and her aides had partied at the Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show “Bigg Boss”, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23, a day after arrival in the coastal state.

Her two aides Sangwan and Singh have been charged with murder by the Goa police.

Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant’s washroom, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi had said earlier.