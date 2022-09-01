Sonali Phogat death: ‘Property angle’ surfaces as documents show accused Sudhir tried to take her land on 10-year lease

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 1

Indicating towards property angle in the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, the Goa police investigation revealed that Sonali’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan trying to take some portion of her land on lease for 10 years.

The documents accessed by the Goa police from Sonali Phogat’s farmhouse in Dhandur village revealed that Sudhir Sangwan had prepared documents of lease deed.

The unsigned documents revealed that Sonali Phogat owned 50 kanal agriculture land, of which Sudhir was reportedly trying to get one-fourth portion land on lease for a 10 years at a paltry sum of Rs 60,000.

Sources revealed that Sudhir had also got online appointment from the Tehsil office in Hisar for registration of the lease deed on three different occasions -- July 25 and August 12 and another unknown date -- but registration deed could not be registered due to unknown reasons.

The documents indicated that Sudhir had applied for appointment of lease deed in the sub registrar office of the Revenue Department in Hisar on July 7 and got the appointment of July 25. Again, he applied on August 8 and was allotted August 12 as per the schedule. But the deed could not be registered as the two parties – Sudhir and land owner Sonali — did not reach the office on the scheduled days, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Goa police also searched Sonali’s house in Sant Nagar locality and found a bottle of liquor from her room. The police also took the details of the property and bank accounts. The police went to the two banks – one nationalised bank and another private bank – and took the details of the bank accounts. The police officials, however, refused to divulge details of the amount of money in the bank account or transaction details.

The family members, including complainant Rinku Dhaka (Sonali’s brother), had alleged that the accused Sudhir and Sukhwinder had killed Sonali with the intention to grab the property.

They had been demanding inquiry by CBI alleging that there might be a larger conspiracy behind the murder. The Goa police are still staying in Hisar and likely to go to Gurugram for further.

Meanwhile, as a ritual Sonali’s daughter Yashodhara was tied the ‘pagri’ as her inheritor on the occasion of ‘tahervin’ held at her farmhouse at Dhandur village.

Meanwhile, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said the police team had gone to Haryana for investigation into the case and any further action will follow the investigation.

He said the viscera samples of the deceased had been sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh, for autopsy, a report which is yet to arrive.