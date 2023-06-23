 Sonali Phogat murder case: Accused Sudhir Sangwan gets bail from Goa court : The Tribune India

Sonali Phogat murder case: Accused Sudhir Sangwan gets bail from Goa court

Phogat, the BJP leader from Hisar, had died in Goa on August 22 last year

Sonali Phogat murder case: Accused Sudhir Sangwan gets bail from Goa court

Sonali Phogat. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 23

After nearly ten months, Sudhir Sangwan, the accused in the Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case, got bail from the trial court in Goa today. Phogat, the BJP leader from Hisar, died in Goa on the intervening night of August 22-23 last year.

Sangwan’s lawyer Amit Juglan said the court has given bail to Sangwan on condition that he will not leave the state of Goa without the orders of the court. He also will mark weekly attendance in the police station concerned.

The court has granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Sudhir Sangwan was arrested by the Goa Police on August 25, 2022. Another accused in the murder case, Sukhwinder, too had got bail on May 3.

The incident had occurred on the night of August 22 when Sonali was accompanying the two accused in Goa.

Sonali’s family had alleged that Sudhir Sangwan, who worked as her PA, wanted to grab the property of Sonali and, thus, he, along with his accomplice Sukhwinder, conspired to kill her in Goa.

The Goa Police had registered a case of murder against Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder under Section 302 of IPC and other charges and started investigation. Both accused were arrested from Goa by the local police.

Later, the family of Sonali Phogat demanded investigation by the CBI while expressing dissatisfaction over the police investigation by the Goa Police. The Haryana Police had also recommended to the Goa Government to transfer the case to the CBI in view of the demand of the family members.

The agency had taken over the probe into the death of Phogat in Goa in September and re-registered the FIR of the Goa Police on a reference from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which was routed to it through the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Man killed in road accident