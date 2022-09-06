Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa cops conclude Gurugram probe

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 5

The Goa Police team, which reached here for investigation in the Sonali Phogat murder case on Sunday, returned after completing its investigation in Gurugram on Monday afternoon.

Can’t share info We have confiscated a passport, Aadhaar card, jewellery, some cash etc from Sangwan’s flat. Probe is still on and we cannot share any information related to the case. Theron D'Costa, Goa police inspector

Before this, Goa cops reached Gurugram court premises on Monday where the team gave information to the court about the list of items recovered from the flat. The team also told the court that they were taking the confiscated items to Goa.

“We have confiscated a passport, Aadhaar card, some watches, jewellery, some cash etc from the rented flat of Sudhir Sangwan. Our investigation is still on and we cannot share any information related to the case at the moment,” said inspector Theron D’Costa of the Goa Police.

Goa policemen reached flat number 901 of the Gurgaon Greens Society, located in Sector 102, here on Sunday afternoon to investigate the matter. Sangwan had rented this flat where Phogat went many times.

After a five-hour investigation, the Goa police reached the Dhankot police chowki and stayed at a hotel in Gurugram on Sunday night. Today, the team visited the court to inform it about the confiscated items. After this, the team returned from Gurugram.

On Monday morning around 10.30, the Goa police team again reached the Dhankot police chowki and after a two-hour discussion with the local police, the team went to court and shared the details of the seized items from the rented flat of Sangwan.

It was rumoured that Sudhir Sangwan had an office in Sector10 and had also has booked a property in an under-construction project in Sector 70.

The probe into Phogat’s death had led to the arrest of Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh and three others by the Goa Police.

Sonali Phogat, 43, whose death is being treated as a case of murder, had died some hours after her arrival in Goa in August. Phogat and her aides had partied at a restaurant on the night of August 22.

Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality TV show “Bigg Boss”, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23, a day after her arrival in the coastal state.

