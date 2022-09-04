Sonali Phogat, PA got 2 trusts registered last year

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 3

BJP leader Sonali Phogat and her personal assistant (PA), who is accused of her murder, had formed two trusts — Prerna Trust and Jat Uday Sansthan Trust — in April 2021.

The two trusts were

registered the same day and Sonali, her PA Sudhir Pal and another person were trustees.

Sources said the deed of declaration of these trusts was executed on April 15, 2021. The Jat Uday Sansthan Trust was declared as a public charitable trust for the purpose of charitable activities including establishment, operation and development of schools, colleges, dharamshalas, hospitals etc. The purpose of the second trust “Prerna Trust” was mentioned as “promotion of social activities”.

The sources said both trusts were given the same office address of a building in Sector 14 in Hisar.

The board of trustees includes Phogat who mentioned her address of Sant Nagar residence in Hisar while Sudhir Pal had given his address of Sun City in Sector 34 in Rohtak. The third member is a resident of Mandi, Adampur.

Trust documents stated that the affairs would be managed by Phogat and Sudhir by taking the view of the board members but the final decision would taken by these two jointly and that would be binding on all trustees.

It stated that the three trustees would be life trustees with the settlor (Phogat) as chairperson for life and in her absence, Sudhir, would be the chairperson. The trust has mentioned 42 objectives related to social activities.

The sources revealed that each of these two trusts were entrusted an initial amount of Rs 11,000 each by the settlor (Sonali Phogat). The sources said it was a matter of further investigation whether these trusts had any movable or immovable properties or got any funds as grants or donations.

Meanwhile, the two-member Goa police is still in Hisar to investigate the case of murder of the BJP leader at a resort in Goa.

While the Goa police arrested Sudhir and Sukhwinder from Goa, the police arrived in Hisar to probe the suspected motive behind the murder as the family had alleged that the accused were eyeing her property.

The Goa police had seized the three diaries and a digital password-protected locker from her residence and were also looking into the bank account details of Phogat in Hisar. The police officials said the Goa police team would also visit Rohtak and Gurugram in the next few days.

