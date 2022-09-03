 Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker : The Tribune India

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

Sonali Phogat.

ANI

Hisar, September 3

For the third day in a row, the Goa Police on Friday visited late actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's Sant Nagar residence in Haryana's Hisar district and seized three diaries. 

Sonali's bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker were inspected by the police search team. The police have also sealed the locker at Sonali Phogat's residence.

Goa Police Inspector Theron D'Costa, who along with a team of Goa Police went to Hisar a few days back, said, "We are still investigating and scrutinising the case. A conclusion can only be drawn once we are through with the investigation."

Meanwhile, Phogat's brother Vatan Dhaka said, "I received a call from the Goa Police in the morning requesting another search of our Sant Nagar apartment, where they had spent nearly three hours today (Friday). The police had also locked the locker Sonali Phogat had used, and they had taken three diaries with them."

Aman Punia, the deceased BJP leader's brother-in-law, also said that the electronic locker had been sealed after it could not be opened.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Phogat's PA and his associate were arrested after police accessed the CCTV footage in which the trio were seen partying at a club.

The actor, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2
Punjab

Coming up, Rs 400-crore Mahindra group's Swaraj tractor plant in Mohali

3
Delhi

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

4
Brand Connect

[Attention] Super Slim Keto Gummies Reviews [Gummy Bears in Canada] SCAM EXPOSED ALERT!

5
Haryana

Woman dies after being pushed from moving train for resisting sexual assault in Haryana's Tohana

6
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid hooking up after split from Camila, 'it's casual and not a constant thing'

7
Nation

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

8
Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Gang acquires railway tickets worth Rs 28 crore illegally, sells at high profit; six nabbed

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh gets 'threat' via email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker


Cities

View All

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines’ mgmt to install CCTV cameras

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines' management to install CCTV cameras

Christian body moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection of churches

Owners of unauthorised buildings in vicinity of Golden Temple seek regularisation, ready to pay fee

Rs 748 lakh plan for upgrading sports infra in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC workers demand regular jobs

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Panchkula rehri market fire: Hundreds lose lone source of livelihood

Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market reduced to rubble in blaze

Haryana Government offers Rs 25K initial relief to Panchkula fire victims

Leasehold to freehold: Remove building violations for conversion, says Chandigarh Housing Board

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Chaos at Delhi airport after 2 flights cancelled

Delhi resident dies in accident on Manali NH

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Clean-up begins at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event

Dwarf disease: Doaba farmers report stunted paddy growth, fear low produce

Cops review security at religious sites after Tarn Taran church vandalism

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

LIT starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Ludhiana Improvement Trust starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Amritsar IED case: Crime branch grills accused brought from jail

Bharat Bhushan Ashu case: Money from tender scam invested in property? VB inquires

Owner of Society Cinema in Ludhiana shoots self at residence

Ludhiana: Resident fails to pay property tax, workshop sealed

Four faint as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Four faint in Rajpura as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Punjab Govt mulls sops for industry using stubble

32-kg single-use plastic seized by Patiala civic body

Gang of interstate smugglers busted, 35K ltr ENA seized by Excise Department, Patiala police

Will complete project to beautify Patiala's two rivulets, says minister Nijjar