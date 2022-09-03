Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

ANI

Hisar, September 3

For the third day in a row, the Goa Police on Friday visited late actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's Sant Nagar residence in Haryana's Hisar district and seized three diaries.

Sonali's bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker were inspected by the police search team. The police have also sealed the locker at Sonali Phogat's residence.

Goa Police Inspector Theron D'Costa, who along with a team of Goa Police went to Hisar a few days back, said, "We are still investigating and scrutinising the case. A conclusion can only be drawn once we are through with the investigation."

Meanwhile, Phogat's brother Vatan Dhaka said, "I received a call from the Goa Police in the morning requesting another search of our Sant Nagar apartment, where they had spent nearly three hours today (Friday). The police had also locked the locker Sonali Phogat had used, and they had taken three diaries with them."

Aman Punia, the deceased BJP leader's brother-in-law, also said that the electronic locker had been sealed after it could not be opened.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Phogat's PA and his associate were arrested after police accessed the CCTV footage in which the trio were seen partying at a club.

The actor, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.