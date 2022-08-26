Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, August 26

Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara was inconsolable as the body of the BJP leader arrived at her farmhouse in Dhandur village on Friday.

After her mother's death, Yashodhara had made an emotional appeal, "My mother deserves justice and her death must be probed."

The body of Sonali Phogat had arrived from Goa after the post-mortem on Thursday and would be taken to crematorium in Rishi Nagar locality of Hisar later in the day for the last rites.

A post-mortem conducted by authorities in Goa has revealed injury mark on her body. An FIR has been lodged against two persons in connection with murder of Phogat. Police have booked her PA Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wasi.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Phogat, brother in law BJP leader Sonali Phogat, said that property dispute seems to be the motive behind her murder. He said that the family is satisfied with the police action, adding that the Haryana Chief Minister has also assured to take action in this case as per the demand of the family.