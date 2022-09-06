Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara seeks CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 5

Yashodhara, the teenaged daughter of deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat, has appealed to the state government to hand over the inquiry into the murder of her mother to the CBI. Yashodhara tweeted an appeal seeking justice for her mother today.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police will produce accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder in the court again tomorrow after the completion of their 10-day remand. It might seek extension of police remand on the basis of documents collected from Hisar and Gurugram, a police official said.

The Goa Police took Sangwan and Sukhwinder on 10-day remand on August 26. Later, two members of the Goa Police reached Hisar (on August 31) and went through documents and property details at her residence in Hisar and Gurugram.

The family alleged that the accused were eyeing her property and hence suspected that property could be the motive behind her murder. Yashodhara had demanded security for herself as some of her family members apprehended that there was a threat to her life.

Vikas, a family member, said they would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court with a petition to hand over the case to the CBI. Sonali Phogat, who contested the previous Assembly election from Adampur on the BJP ticket, was declared dead at a Goa hospital on August 23.

