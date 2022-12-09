Sonali Phogat's death case: Home Ministry orders CBI probe, family welcomes decision

PTI

New Delhi, September 12

The Union Home Ministry on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said. Phogat, 43, was found dead in Goa on August 22-23 night.

The MHA's move came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said.

The CBI functions under the administrative control of the DoPT.

Phogat, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23 and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

Earlier in the day, Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police has done a "tremendously good investigation" in the case and have also got some clues.

"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat's family has welcomed the Centre's decision for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into her death.

Rinku Phogat, brother of Sonali Phogat, said that "our family has been demanding CBI investigation in this matter right from the start".

He said the family suspects a "conspiracy" behind her death and only a CBI probe can bring the truth out.

Rinku expressed confidence that the agency will probe deeply into the matter.

So far, Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh and three others have been arrested in connection with the case.

Notably, on Sunday in Hisar, the 'Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat' had given an ultimatum to the government to recommend a CBI probe into the case by September 23 or else they will start a mass agitation.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Sunday said in Gurugram that the Haryana government also wants a CBI inquiry into this case.

The Goa Police has also visited Haryana's Hisar, Rohtak and Gurugram in connection with the case.