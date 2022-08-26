Sonali's brother files complaint of theft at farmhouse

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 25

The brother of the deceased BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, Vatan Dhaka, has filed a complaint with the Hisar police about the theft of a laptop, a DVR of the CCTV and some papers from Sonali’s farmhouse in Dhandur village in the district.

The complainant alleged that Shivam, an aide of Sonali’s PA Sudhir Sangwan, had taken these things from their farmhouse after the news of her death in Goa on August 23.

He said Sonali had gone to Goa with Sangwan where she died on August 23. He said when he reached his sister’s farmhouse at 11 am the same day, a laptop, CCTV DVR and some important documents were found missing from there.

He also expressed doubt that the keys of Sonali’s house at the Sant Nagar locality in Hisar and her flat at Sector 102 in Gurugram, besides her car were also with Sangwan.

