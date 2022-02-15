Sonepat: 3 murders solved, four arrested

Sonepat, February 14
The police have claimed to solve two separate blind murder cases and arrested the accused in the crime involved. Besides, two more persons were arrested in another murder case.
A man was stabbed to death on Purkhas road in the city on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Krishankant of Badayun in Uttar Pradesh. He was living in rented accommodation in Ram Nagar here and drove an e-rickshaw for livelihood. The Civil Lines police registered a case on the complaint of Suman, wife of the deceased. The CIA-II unit of the district police, after looking at the CCTV footage of the area, arrested Krishan. The accused confessed to the crime and said he got into an argument with the driver over fare. Krishan attacked the driver with a brick and knife.
In another case, the joint team of Kharkhoda CIA and Kharkhoda police solved a murder and arrested Pratap Dabas of Sultanpur Dabas of Delhi. A case was registered on February 12.
The deceased was identified as Sanjay. Ravi Kumar, brother of the deceased, in his complaint alleged that an unknown person had beaten his brother, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Dabas was arrested on Monday. The accused admitted to his involvement in the crime. In a third case, Jagwanti of Tihar Malik village, in her complaint to Mohana police on February 5, said six persons – Ajay, Kulbeer, Vazir, Pradeep, Praveen and Manjeet murdered her son Praveen in the fields. Following her complaint, a case was registered.
