Sonepat bus stand turns into pond as sewage overflows from drain

Sonepat, June 20

The local bus stand on Wednesday turned into a pond as sewage overflowed from adjoining Drain 6 here on Tuesday night.

A foul smell emanating from the sewage troubled roadways employees as well as commuters at the bus stand. It was challenging for the commuters to board buses by wading through the accumulated water.

The bus stand is situated adjoining Drain 6, which is being covered by the civic body for a long time on the lines of the Mughal canal in Karnal. The construction work of the drain, which started during the first tenure of the BJP government, is still underway.

Water was released into the newly-constructed part of the drain on Tuesday evening. But, due to a narrow path ahead, the drain overflowed and the bus stand was submerged by sewage.

During the construction of the drain, the wall of the bus stand was broken at two places a few months ago and yesterday, the water entered the premises through these places and the main entry gate.

Manjeet Pahal, president, Roadways Karamchari Union-1004, Sonepat Depot, said the administration should find a permanent solution to the problem so that people can get better facilities.

An employee, who works at the bus stand and did not wish to be named, said it becomes tough to perform duty due to the foul smell. He said the situation becomes tough especially for employees as sewage enters the workshop.

MC Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, along with officials of the engineering wing, and Sanjay Kumar, general manager, Sonepat Depot, visited the bus stand and directed the officials to resolve the problem at the bus stand.

Sanjay Kumar said the problem after water was released in the drain. “After getting information, MC employees started making efforts to prevent the water from entering the bus stand. With the help of JCB machines, soil was filled. The water will be drained out soon,” he added.

