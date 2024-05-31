Sonepat flooded by water problems, DC pulls up MC officers over laxity

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 30

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sonepat, Manoj Kumar has served a show-cause notice to the XEn, Sub Divisional Officer and Junior Engineer of the Municipal Corporation over poor water supply in the city. He has directed officers to ensure a proper supply of potable water.

Women residents of Dev Nagar today said that there had been no water supply in their colony for the last three days. Praveen Kumar, a resident of Dev Nagar, said people in their locality were forced to face a lot of problems due to water shortage in the scorching heat. They raised their issues with the local leaders and officials several times, but to no avail, he lamented.

Notice issued to three employees It came to the notice of the Sonepat DC that MC officials had not released helpline numbers for complaints despite directions. Besides, they had not increased the water supply as asked.

The Sonepat DC called for strict action against the three officials – executive engineer (XEn), SDO and a JE by issuing them a show-cause notice.

Atul Jain, Municipal Councillor, Ward-15, said it was a problem of every season. He said residents living in western part had been facing water shortage for many years. “I have raised the issues with the MC Commissioner and other officials several times, but to no avail,” he said.

The DC served these directions during the review of the water issues in the city. It came to his notice that the helpline numbers had not been issued by MC officials despite directions in this regard. Besides, they had not increased the water supply.

Taking a stringent note of this, the DC called for strict action against the three officials – executive engineer (XEn), SDO and a JE by issuing them a show-cause notice.

The DC further directed the power corporation to not to enforce any power cut during the water supply timings. He asked the officials of power corporation, MC and public health to make a Whatsapp group for better coordination.

As much as 51 MLD (million litre a day) water is required for the city but only 44 MLD water is available. HSVP officials said they were supplying 10 MLD water from three projects, claiming there was no shortage of water. Following this, the DC directed the HSVP to supply extra water to the Municipal Corporation (MC) so that it could be further supply to the region.

The DC directed the officers to release a helpline number and wherever needed water should be supplied through tankers. He said there should be 10 water tankers in each zone.

He directed MC officials to manage potable water for the people gathered at public places in the scorching heat, especially at Labour Chowk, Bahalgarh T-point, Murthal Chowk, Kundli Chowk, Subhash Chowk, bus stand in the city. He asked SDMs to review the potable water supply in their subdivisions.

Vishram Kumar Meena, Commissioner, Sonepat MC, said, “We have tied up with the HSVP and installed additional motors there to receive 5 MLD water to supply the water to western part of the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat