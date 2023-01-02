Sonepat gets Balan as first Commissioner of Police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The Governor has established the office of Commissionerate of Police, Sonepat, for the area falling in the jurisdiction of the revenue district of Sonepat.

The state government today appointed IGP, Special Task Force, B Satheesh Balan as the first Commissioner of Police, Sonepat.

IPS Himanshu Garg, who was holding the charge of Sonepat SP, has been attached to the police headquarters.

As per the Home Department’s notification dated December 31, the Commissionerate of Police, Sonepat, would be a police range for the purpose of administration and supervision of the police force.

The commissionerate has been divided into three police districts having 15 police stations. The Police District East will comprise six police stations, namely Gannaur, Barhi, Murthal, Rai, Bahalgarh and Kundli.

The Police District West will comprise five police stations, namely Sonepat City; Sonepat Sadar; Sonepat Civil Lines; Sector 27, Sonepat; and Kharkhoda.

The Police District Gohana will comprise four police stations, namely Mohana, Gohana City, Gohana Sadar and Baroda.

Each police district will be headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

The Commissioner of Police, Sonepat, will be the Executive Magistrate to exercise powers and discharge duties under Sections 107 to 122 and 124, and a District Magistrate under Sections 133 and 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) will have the powers of a District Magistrate prescribed in the Arms Act, 1959.

Three police dists