Sonepat girl bags sixth spot in HCS examination

Sonepat, October 13

Mudra Raheja of Jeewan Nagar has brought laurels to her family and the district by cracking the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) examinations, the result of which was declared on Wednesday by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Mudra, who bagged the sixth rank, cracked the examination in her second attempt. Her father Rajesh Raheja is a businessman and mother Mamta is a homemaker.

“I began preparing for the UPSC four years back, but was unable to crack it. I then decided to pursue the HCS. I was successful in the second attempt,” said Mudra.

“Last time when I gave the interview for the HCS, I couldn’t clear it. However, this time I put in more effort and worked on my writing speed to complete the paper in time, had a targeted strategy for each subject and also kept a positive attitude,” she added. “I didn’t take coaching from any institute, but took a test series to evaluate myself,” she said.

Mudra has cleared her Class XII from Hindu Vidya Peeth School, Sonepat, and graduated in physical sciences from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University. It was then that she came to know about the UPSC in detail and started preparing for it.

Giving a message to youngsters, especially girls, Mudra said one should have faith in one’s efforts. However, family support was equally important, she said.

