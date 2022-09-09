Sonepat: Give cleanliness plan in 48 hours, ULB Director instructs company

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 8

The protesting councillors at Sonepat ended their dharna on Thursday after a meeting was held with Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Director DK Behra. The Director told JBM Company to deposit an action plan within two days and implement it to clean the city within 15 days.

Notably, 20 councillors — 10 of ruling party BJP and 10 of the Opposition Congress — were sitting on dharna against the company for poor sanitation and cleanliness in the city for the last three days.

The matter reached the ULB directorate after which MC Commissioner Monika Gupta along with other officials went to the headquarters on Wednesday and briefed about the facts there.

Following this, ULB Director Behra along with Chief Engineer Ashok Rathi and Chief Town Planner KK Varshneya on Thursday held a meeting over the sanitation and cleanliness issues, in which Mayor Nikhil Madaan, Commissioner Gupta, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and representative of the company were also present. All issues have been discussed in the meeting of over two hours.

The ULB Director reviewed the cleanliness of the city and also reviewed the infrastructure used by the company to clean the city. He directed the representatives of the firm to submit their action plan within 48 hours. The company has also been directed to give details of the infrastructure — including the number of vehicles, types of vehicles, route plan, timing schedule of door-to-door garbage collection in the colonies; timing of garbage collection from the dumping points, GPS system reports — and also sought a report of implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

MC Commissioner Gupta said: “We have an agreement with JBM and have directed the company.” They had to collect garbage from door-to-door and from every commercial point after which there would be no dumping station in the city, she said. “I have invited the councillors and told them about the directions given to the firm and they agreed over it and ended their dharna,” the Commissioner said.

The work of JBM would be reviewed again after the given time period, the Commissioner said.

Stir over poor sanitation