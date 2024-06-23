Sonepat health team helps bust gender determination racket in Uttar Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 22

A team of Sonepat Health Department on Friday succeeded in busting a sex determination gang running in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The team nabbed a data operator posted at AIIMS Delhi with Rs 7,000 in cash. The Gulawathi police registered a case and began a probe into the matter.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jai Kishor received a tip-off about sex determination taking place in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Following the tip-off, the Civil Surgeon constituted a team led by PNDT nodal officer Dr Sumit Kaushik and Dr Jitender Sharma. The team managed a decoy and the deal was finalised at Rs 45,000.

The agent called the decoy to AIIMS Delhi from where he took the decoy to Mussoorie. He along with a woman took the decoy to Bulandshahr in his car. The woman contacted a person Manish alias Monti of Vilayatpur village of the district Bulandshahr.

Monti took the decoy to his home on his motorcycle and conducted an ultrasound, Dr Sumit said.

Dr Sumit further said that one of the accused has been identified as Suresh Pal working as a data operator in the Neuro Department in AIIMS Delhi while the woman accused has been identified as Sudha of Dasna in Mussoorie working as a ASHA worker there.

After conducting the sex determination test, Monti came to leave the decoy at the place from where he took her to his home. As he saw the police team, he ran away after leaving his motorcycle at the spot along with the woman accused Sudha, said Dr Sumit Kaushik.

The team called the Uttar Pradesh police at the spot and handed over the accused Suresh Pal and the bike of Manish alias Monti to the police. The Police have registered a case and began a probe. Notably, the PNDT team also conducted a raid in Loni of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh in May and arrested four accused including a woman.

