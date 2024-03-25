Sonepat hospital not in pink of health

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, March 24

Despite tall claims by the government to provide better infrastructure and quality healthcare system in the state, poor internal roads and parking woes greet the visitors at the Civil Hospital here.

Hundreds of people, including patients and their attendants, visit the hospital, situated on the Delhi road, every day. However, they have to face a lot of problems on the hospital premises due to the bad condition of roads.

The Civil Hospital is spread over 21 acres. Earlier, after the building’s construction, the capacity of the hospital was 100 beds, but around four years ago, the number of beds reached 200. However, the building has not been upgraded.

At the rear, there are quarters for staff members, including medical officers, but they are insufficient as per the strength of employees.

“The poor condition of roads on the hospital premises is evident to everyone. The internal road from gate number 2 to the employee residences near the training centre is in a poor condition. Besides, the road at the rear of the main building’s OPD block is crying for attention. The authorities should recarpet the road in front of the main building and the stretch passing in front of the mortuary to the staff quarters. The road in front of Ayush Department has also been in a poor condition for long,” said a hospital employee.

There are leaks at several spots inside the hospital building that are needed to be repaired.

Vehicles can be seen parked in a haphazard manner on the hospital premises. People park their vehicles where ever they find space, leading to problems on a daily basis. There is a designated parking lot for the staff members at the rear of the hospital building, but it gets overcrowded.

A waiting hall was constructed for the attendants near the mortuary, but it is being used by the department as a medicine store.

The Civil Hospital is also grappling with a shortage of specialist doctors. The ultrasound machine has been lying unused for a long time as there is no radiologist in the hospital. Patients, especially pregnant women, are forced to visit private hospitals.

Recently, Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar visited the Civil Hospital and reviewed the condition of the building and roads. The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with patients.

The Deputy Commissioner had directed the authorities to carry out the repair work in the hospital as per the requirement at the earliest.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jaikishor said an estimate of Rs 1 crore had been prepared and the proposal for repairing internal roads had been sent to the headquarters.

