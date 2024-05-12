Sonepat, Kaithal health officials bust prenatal gender test racket

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 11

A joint team of the Sonepat and Kaithal Health Department on Saturday succeeded in busting a sex determination gang operating in the Loni area of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The team nabbed four accused, including a UP Roadways conductor, a woman and her son from Loni and an agent from Sonepat.

Dr Deepak Punia, PNDT Incharge, Kaithal, said they received a tip-off about prenatal sex determination being conducted in Sonepat. The information was shared with Sonepat PNDT incharge Dr Sumit Kaushik.

Dr Sumit then sent a decoy patient to Gaurav Malik in Sonepat. He took the decoy to Jagat Singh in Baraut of Uttar Pradesh, who is posted as a conductor in UP roadways department. From there, Jagat Singh took them to a woman named Mamta.

Mamta took Rs 30,000 for ultrasound from the decoy. After that, her son Ankur took the decoy on a motorcycle to Loni at the house of Vinit Bhardwaj in Loni in Ghaziabad, where Vineet Bhardwaj did her ultrasound and told her that the baby was a boy.

After that, the team immediately nabbed all four accused. However, Vineet Bhardwaj is on the run.

Dr Punia said four accused had been arrested, including Gaurav Malik of Sonepat, Jagat Singh, conductor in UP roadways, Mamta and her son Ankur. A sum of Rs 11,000 has been recovered from Ankur and Rs 9,000 from his mother Mamta, he said.

The matter was handed over to the police and the Loni police have begun a probe in the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Sonepat #Uttar Pradesh