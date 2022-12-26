Sonepat likely to be divided into 3 police districts

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 25

Sonepat district, the new police commissionerate of the state, may be now divided into three police districts which would be headed by a police commissioner on the lines of two other NCR districts i.e. Faridabad and Gurugram.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Sonepat be made a new police commissionerate, during the good governance programme on Sunday.

As per sources, Sonepat would be divided into three police districts which would be headed by three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs). The three police districts may be divided as east, west and Gohana districts.

At present, there are 20 police stations in the district and these stations will be divided into three districts on the lines of the Gurugram police commissionerate system, the sources added.

The draft to start the police commissionerate system has already been sent to the state government by the department, the sources said.

Himanshu Garg, SP Sonepat said the commissionerate system was the need of the district. Ramesh Kaushik, MP, thanked the CM and said the police commissionerate would control crime in the district.