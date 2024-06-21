 Sonepat, Panipat centres see sudden rush : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Sonepat, Panipat centres see sudden rush

Sonepat, Panipat centres see sudden rush

Sonepat, Panipat centres see sudden rush

DC Virender Kumar Dahiya and SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat hear people’s grievances during the Samadhan Shivir in Panipat on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 20

The Samadhan Shivir campaign launched by the state government has been gaining popularity as the number of complainants, showing up to get their cases resolved, increase by the day in Sonepat and Panipat districts.

Rectify mistakes in PPP at camps

People can correct/update their names, date of birth, caste verification, bank account numbers, marriage status, mobile number in PPP, etc, by visiting the camps being organised in the rural and urban areas of the district. — Manoj Kumar, Sonepat DC

In Panipat, on the first day of the campaign, only 39 complaints were received which went up to 207 on Wednesday, while in Sonepat 47 complaints were received on the first day which reached 133 today.

People raised problems related to Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), property IDs, below poverty line cards (BPL), pension, revenue among others during these camps.

According to the details procured in Panipat, 39 people showed up at the Mini-Secretariat to get their issues resolved on June 11. On the following day the figure reached 112, and on the third day (June 13) 161 people showed up at the DC office to get their grievances resolved.

On June 14, a total of 174 people showed up, seeking resolutions to their problems and on June 18, 215 complainants met DC Virender Kumar Dahiya. A total of 204 people came with their complaints on June 19, while 153 complainants came on June 20.

In Panipat, out of the total 207 complaints received on Wednesday — 105 were PPP-related, 19 were related to the police department, 12 to property IDs, 34 were pension related, 7 were related to revenue, 10 to village matters, 4 to power department and 16 to various departments.

Similarly in Sonepat, the campaign started with receiving 47 complaints on the first day, which rose to 77 on June 12. A total of 98 people came to DC Manoj Kumar on June 13, while 99 people showe up on June 14. Ninety-six people showed up at the Mini-Secretariat with their complaints on June 18, while 104 people reached with their complaints on June 19 and 133 on June 20. Sonepat MC Commissioner Virshram Kumar Meena heard the problems related to the municipal corporation and assured people of resolving their problems on priority.

Sonepat DC said, “People can correct/update their names, date of birth, caste verification, bank account numbers, marriage status, mobile number in PPP by visiting the camps, being organised in the rural and urban areas of the district.”

Panipat DC said, “People from across districts are coming to get solutions to their problems. The officials concerned have been directed to show up at the Samadhan Shivirs on time and provide solutions to people’s problems on priority otherwise, stern action will be initiated against them.”

He also warned the officials of blocking their salary if any complaints of lackadaisical attitude were received.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat #Sonepat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

2
Trending

Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

3
Chandigarh

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

4
Punjab

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

5
Sports

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on

6
J & K

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

7
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

8
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

9
India

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 per cent to 65 per cent quota hike

10
India

7-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab named pro-tem Speaker

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Haryana

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Top News

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

4 dead after Himachal roadways bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

4 dead after Himachal roadways bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple amid protests

Chandigarh Administration's notices to over 100 religious structures

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Case pendency in Chandigarh District Courts shoots up to 1 lakh in four years

Mohali: Death of hundreds of wild animals on dry Perch Dam bed angers villagers

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

At Lohia hospital, immersion tub being used to treat those struck by heatstroke

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail

AAP leaders celebrate Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Air pollution deaths in India a cause for concern: Balbir Singh Seechewal

Hoshiarpur: Wild boar attack on crop leaves farmers worried

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

210 boxes of liquor seized at Fatehgarh Sahib, driver held

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute