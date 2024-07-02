Sonepat police register first case under new laws

Sonepat, July 1
The Sonepat Sadar police on Monday registered the first case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into effect from today.
A case has been registered under Section 309 (4) of the BNS for allegedly looting a motorcycle and mobilephone from a Power Department employee by four youths.
Manjeet of Barwasni village in his complaint to the Sadar police said he was working in the Power Corporation Department as an assistant linesman at Bhatgaon village. He said he was on the way to Ratangarh village at night, when four boys stopped him, and attacked him with sticks. They robbed him of his mobilephone and motorcycle and fled the spot.
SHO Sethi Malik said fhe probe into the matter was under way.
