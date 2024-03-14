Sonepat: State-level workshop at NLU

Sonepat: A one-day state-level All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) was organised at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University. The workshop was conducted under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Archana Mishra while BPSMV Vice-Chancellor Sudesh was the chief guest. AISHE is mandatory for all universities/educational institutions/colleges as it is required for NAAC accreditation, scholarship and AISHE survey. VC Mishra said AISHE was an initiative of the Ministry of Education which would play an important role in policy making. The university would regularly upload academic data on the portal for the concerned academic year. Professor Sudesh also highlighted the importance of completing and submitting the AISHE report. She said the data obtained from the AISHE survey was the basis for shaping government policies and budget allocation for higher education institutions. AISHE information helped policy makers, teachers and researchers make decisions, improve educational quality and address challenges within the higher education system, added Sudesh.

Workshop on Nanotechnology

Kurukshetra: The Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, jointly conducted a one-day workshop on Nanotechnology. The chief guest, Professor Neeraj Khare from IIT-Delhi, and his team gave presentations on cutting-edge technologies and how to avail the nanofabrication and characterisation facilities at IIT-Delhi. The IIT-Delhi team interacting with the faculty of NIT talked about future collaborations. Around 80 participants from various disciplines attended the workshop. Dr KL Ganapathi delivered a lecture on nanoscale devices for emerging technologies.

National conference at MDU

Rohtak: The Department of Computer Science and Applications at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) would organise a one-day national conference on ‘Future Computing Technologies for Sustainable Development’ on March 21. The last date for submission of papers would be March 17.

BPSMV ties up with Russian varsity

Sonepat: Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV) and MININ University of Russia took a step towards fostering international cooperation and academic collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday. The MoU aims at facilitating joint initiatives in various academic and research fields, promoting cultural exchange and enhancing educational opportunities for students and faculty members of both institutions. The signing ceremony, conducted via video conference, brought together key representatives from both universities to formalise the partnership. BPSMV Vice-Chancellor Sudesh expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the potential for impactful collaborations between the two institutions. She said the MoU marked the beginning of a promising journey between BPSMV and MININ University.

