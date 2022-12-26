Sonepat to be Haryana's 4th police commissionerate

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 25

The Haryana Government on Sunday announced Sonepat as the fourth police commissionerate of the state. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula, Sonepat would be the next police commissionerate.

A separate police enforcement wing would be constituted with additional staff. The post of an ADGP, Enforcement, would be created for the purpose, the CM said, addressing a state-level function to mark the Good Governance Day here on Sunday.

The CM also announced the regularisation of 177 colonies in eight districts. He said 845 such colonies were identified two years ago. A temporary resident welfare association was constituted and a law enacted for regularising some of these, he said.

With Sonepat becoming the police commissionerate, all 15 police stations in the district will be divided into three zones, each headed by an SP-rank officer. The move will strengthen the security situation of the district.

Khattar said the process to fill around 2,500 posts in the IRB and the state police would begin in January. He said good governance to him meant SMART (simple, moral, accountable, responsible, and transparent) and he expected officers to do their work dedicatedly and ensure paperless and faceless delivery of citizen-centric services.

“I do not limit good governance to just words and slogans. I will like to define good governance as a journey aimed at uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid,” the CM said. Khattar said Haryana started celebrating the Good Governance Day in 2014 with the launch of the CM window.

