Sonepat villagers threaten to gherao PWD office over pothole-ridden road

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 29

Residents of Kakroi and nearby villages have been up in arms over the bad condition of the Kakroi road that leads to Sonepat. Enraged over it, residents and a Zila Parishad member staged a protest against the district administration and the Public Works Department here on Friday.

Residents have been demanding the repair of the pothole-ridden Kakroi road.

The residents led by Zila Parishad member Sanjay Badwasnia, sarpanch Karambeer Fauji and block samiti member Jagdish staged a protest on the Kakroi road.

Badwasnia said the road had been lying broken since 2008 and the villagers raised the issue with the district authorities several times, but to no avail. He said residents of several villages commute to Sonepat on this road.

“The residents have been facing a lot of problems for many years. The condition of the road has worsened now and big potholes can be seen on it. During rain, it is risky to commute on it,” he added.

He said even former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had also directed the administration to reconstruct the road within two months, but nothing had happened. The protesters warned that if the road is not constructed within three days, they would gherao the PWD office.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat