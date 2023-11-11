Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 10

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 27-year-old girl, accused of kidnapping a private university student at Kharar along with two others and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the student’s parents, was allegedly shot dead by her brother at their house at Badoli village in Sonepat today.

The deceased has been identified as Rakhi. She was released on bail from Mohali nearly a month and a half ago. Ranjeeta, mother of the deceased, in her complaint to the police, said Rakhi had gone to study MBA at Chandigarh University but was arrested by the Mohali police in a kidnapping case registered at the Kharar police station nearly a year ago. She was at home after being released on bail.

Her son Vijay, who worked at Mussoorie, had come home as his uncle had died. While all family members were at his uncle’s place in the morning, Rakhi stayed back. When Ranjeeta reached home around 6.30 am, she found Rakhi lying on the floor in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on the forehead, while Vijay was not there.

Vijay was reportedly angry with Rakhi after she was arrested in the kidnapping case. The mother said she suspected that Vijay murdered Rakhi and ran away from the spot.

Inspector Devender, SHO, Bahalgarh, and an FSL team reached the spot to look into the matter.

Rakhi, along with two others — Ajay Kadian of Jatal village in Panipat and Ajay Poonia of Sirsa district — were arrested by the Mohali police in August last year in an alleged case of kidnapping of a youth of Ludhiana and demanding Rs 50 lakh as ransom from his family.

The kidnapped youth was an engineering student at Chandigarh University. The victim was allegedly honey-trapped and kidnapped by the three and was freed by the police from their captivity.

Inspector Devender said a case had been registered against Rakhi’s brother Vijay.

