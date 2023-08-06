Sonepat youth shot by friend

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 5

A-35-year-old man was shot dead at Burshyam village of Samalkha yesterday. The police have registered a case and begun a probe.

The deceased has been identified as Virender, alias Ballu, of Tharu Uldepur village of Sonepat district.

As per information, Virender, along with his friend Inderjeet from his own village, came to Burshyam to meet his relative, Pankaj, on a scooter.

Pankaj took them to the fields of Anil, who was known to him, and they started drinking liquor there. Meanwhile, they got into an altercation and Inderjeet put a pistol on Virender’s forehead and fired a shot. Virender died on the spot and the accused managed to flee on the scooty.

Samalkha DSP Narender Kadyan, along with a police team, reached the spot and called for an FSL team. The DSP said the cause behind the murder would be clear only after investigation, but prima facie, old enmity seemed to be the reason.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO Samalkha, said a case had been registered.

