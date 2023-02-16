Soon, 25-km link road to connect Delhi-Mumbai eway with F'bad

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 15

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will soon be connected with Faridabad via a newly-constructed link road.

It is about 25-km long, and could be made operational from February 20. Now, residents of Faridabad would be able to directly reach the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Gurugram in just 40 minutes. Taking this road, commuters from Palwal would be able reach Gurugram in 25 minutes. Those commuting from Noida, would get a shortcut via the KGP and KMP Expressways through Mandkola to reach Gurugram.

Mishap occurs 3 hours after opening Just three hours after the much-anticipated Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway was opened to the public, a major accident took place near Lohtaki village in the Sohna area, in which driver of a pick-up jeep was injured

A speeding pick-up jeep hit a tractor-trailer loaded with bricks. Soon after the collision, the tractor-trailer overturned after breaking the road side iron grill

The tractor driver managed to flee from the spot. An FIR has been registered at the Sohna Sadar police station

This link road will start from the DND flyover and go till Kalindi Kunj, from where it will reach Faridabad via Mandkola. It will later join the expressway.

The construction work is underway and has reached the third stage.

After this link road is declared open, people from Noida and Gurugram would be able to reach Jaipur directly via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and reach the KMP highway.

As of now, it takes one-and-a-half hours to reach Gurugram from Faridabad. Now, commuters from Noida and Ghaziabad would not have to go to the KMP highway to reach Manesar but could directly reach Gurugram via the new link road. They can now also avoid going to Manesar to travel to Dausa and Jaipur.