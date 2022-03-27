Soon, academy for youngsters at Bhiwani village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 26

A drama based on the history of martyrs of Rohnat village in Bhiwani district known as ‘the village of rebels’ struck an emotional chord with the audience, which included CM Manohar Lal Khattar, at the IG auditorium in Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU) here today.

The CM announced to include the history of Rohnat village in the educational curriculum and to set up an academy for youngsters in the area for them to get training for recruitment in defence forces.

Besides, the CM said the government was contributing Rs 1 crore to the Rohnat Trust for the needy and aged people of the village.

The drama ‘Dastan-e-Rohnat’ showed the story of this village located in Bawani Khera block of the district as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.