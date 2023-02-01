Soon, heliport to come up in Gurugram: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 31

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said today that a heliport would soon be set up in Sector 84 here.

To be located along Dwarka Expressway A provision has also been made to make a terminal for 100 passengers in the heliport. Located along the Dwarka Expressway, it will also have various facilities, including hangars, parking to accommodate small and large helicopters and repair facilities. Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Deputy Chief minister

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Department, was presiding over a meeting of officials of the Central Government organisations Pawan Hans, Air India, state Aviation Department etc at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

He said the heliport would provide helicopter services to the people of Haryana and the NCR and the process was in the final stages. He added that under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), various cities of Haryana would be connected with the cities of other northern states.

Chautala said moving forward under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), Haryana was taking the lead. The Central Government was planning to make aviation connectivity among the cities of northern states from Hisar, Ambala and Karnal. This scheme included Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Dushyant Chautala said, “With the construction of this heliport, there will be reduction in aviation traffic in Delhi and surrounding areas. Delhi’s air space will also get a new option. This heliport will have a runway of 300 metres, six landing spots and parking. The heliport will also facilitate quick landing and take-off of helicopters. Besides night facility, other options were also discussed in today’s meeting to make the heliport operational 24x7. Primarily, there is a plan to connect Hisar to Jaisalmer, Hisar to Jaipur, Hisar to Agra, Ambala to Varanasi and Gorakhpur etc. cities under the scheme.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also discussed with Director of Air India Aviation Training Academy Sunil Bhaskaran that Air India wanted to start training by investing Rs 3,500 crore in the field of aviation in Haryana. He said that the state government had given a suggestion to explore with Guru Jambheshwar University (GJU) and the Hisar cluster for engineering training to start the training academy. The government had suggested opening of academies at Patli-Hajipur and ATL Sohna for pilot and cabin-crew training under simulators. Air India would explore these places within a week and provide information to the state government.

While interacting with mediapersons after the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the work on the boundary wall of the Hisar airport was going on a war footing and would be completed by March 31. Similarly, the work on the runway of the Hisar airport would also be completed in the next one to one and a half month. He added that after the completion of these works, equipment and lights would be installed.

