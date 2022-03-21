Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, March 20

Soon, tourists will be able to stay at historical Madhogarh Fort in the district to enjoy nature’s beauty from a height of about 400 metres. A hotel with the facility of 11 rooms is being constructed at Rani Mahal, on the top of the fort. The work has reached its last stage and is likely to be completed within six months.

Rooms being restored at Mahendragarh Fort.

Located at the top of the Aravalli hill on the Mahendragarh-Satnali road, the Madhogarh Fort was built over 300 years ago by Maratha emperor Madhoji Rao. Significantly, Baoli (a water tank with a well) located adjacent to Rani Mahal has also been renovated to restore its glory.

Similarly, Mahendragarh Fort, another historical monument located in the city, is also being revamped. The work to restore 300 rooms inside the fort is underway to provide lodging facility to tourists.

DC Shyam Lal Punia inspects construction work at Mahendragarh Fort.

“Madhogarh Fort is one of the beautiful places in the district, which attracts tourists as it is located in the lap of nature. Many tourists or nature lovers want to spend time there but they have to return in the evening as there is no lodging facility available there,” said Devaki Nandan, a local.

He maintained a hotel facility at the fort would not only lead to increase in the number of tourists but also provide them an opportunity to spend the night there. The demand for the same was being raised for a long time as it would also boost commercial activities there.

Harvinder Yadav, Divisional Manager, Department of Tourism, told ‘The Tribune’ that both historical monuments were being spruced up not only to give boost to tourism but also to keep their glory intact.

“The renovation work is going on at a fast pace hence the tourists will be able to avail the lodging facility at Madhogarh Fort within six months while the project pertaining to Mahendragarh Fort will be completed next year. Both projects will cost Rs 100 crore. The fund has been allotted by both state and the Central governments,” said he, adding that the Mahendragarh Fort project got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Shyam Lal Punia, Deputy Commissioner, said Mahendragarh district had full potential to be developed as a tourist destination so special efforts were on to preserve the historical sites.

“Officials concerned have been directed to finish all development works pertaining to historical monuments on time. A mammoth park will also be developed inside the Mahendragarh Fort,” he added.

